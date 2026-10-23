Rock Drummer Reveals Meningitis Diagnosis, Forced to Step Away From Band

Longtime drummer for Finnish rock band The 69 Eyes is stepping away for a bit due to illness. Jussi 69, real name Jussi Vuori, posted a statement to the band’s social media on October 22, 2026. He shared the news with fans of his temporary departure following a viral meningitis diagnosis.

“Dear all! I’m truly sorry to share that I’ve been diagnosed with nasty infection (viral meningitis),” he wrote. “I need to rest and follow my doctors orders, which means no physical activity or drumming for now.”

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The glam-goth band has several dates scheduled throughout Finland until the end of 2026. For the remaining shows, Jussi will be replaced by his drum tech, Vilho Rajala. In the statement, Jussi gave Rajala his seal of approval as his temporary replacement.

The statement continued, “The 69 Eyes will play all upcoming tour dates, with my amazing drum tech Vilho Rajala, who knows our songs by heart, filling in for me for the first couple of weeks.”

The 69 Eyes Drummer To Take Temporary Break Following Illness, Fans Send Supportive Messages

Jussi concluded the post with a personal note to fans, sharing his hopes that he’d return to the stage soon. “I’ve always given 100% at every show, but right now I need to focus on getting better so I can come back stronger than ever!” he wrote. “I hope you understand. I love you all and hope to see you at the shows very soon!”

The comment section of the post was full of support from fans and famous friends. This included a comment from Rajala, who wrote, “I’ve got your back & will do my best. Get well soon!” Samy Elbanna, guitarist for Finnish metal band Lost Society, commented, “Get well soon brother!!!!”

Fans commented well-wishes, urging Jussi to take his time to fully recover. “Sending you lots of good vibes and love. Wishing you a smooth and speedy recovery!” one fan wrote. Many others commented similar statements, flooding the post with support.

The 69 Eyes most recently released one of their older hits as a single. In September 2026, the band gave “Brandon Lee (Forma Acustica)” a standalone release after 26 years. It was initially featured on their 2000 album, Blessed Be, and became a huge international hit. Another big hit was “Lost Boys” from 2005, which has since become a staple of the Halloween season.

As for their current I Survive Tour, the band is scheduled to play 11 shows in Finland starting on October 30. They have a hometown show in Helsinki on December 5, before ending the year with a show in Munich, Germany, on December 31.

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