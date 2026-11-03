Rock Frontman Reveals Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis After Routine Test Found Tumor

Gordy Quist of The Band of Heathens took to social media on November 2, 2026, to share a health update. In a video posted to the band’s Facebook, the frontman revealed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis came after a routine colonoscopy, which he urged listeners to get if they’re overdue.

“I have some unfortunate news to share,” he began. “October 20th, a week and a half ago, I was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. I would urge all of you to please get your colonoscopy if you are overdue. It’s super easy. Not a big deal, and I’m very fortunate that I went to get mine because I’ve had zero symptoms and likely would have not had symptoms for a while.”

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Quist added that his doctors found a “small, three-centimeter tumor” alongside a “likely cancerous” lymph node. “Fortunately,” he said, “it hasn’t spread outside of that very localized area.”

The Band of Heathens Will Continue Touring Without Gordy Quist as Frontman Receives Cancer Treatment

The Band of Heathens frontman continued sharing details of his recent diagnosis in the Facebook post. He said scans showed no apparent spread to distant organs.

“My liver looks clean, my lungs look clean, and other lymph nodes also look like they’re OK for now,” Quist shared.

But he also announced that he’ll be stepping away from touring with The Band of Heathens while undergoing treatment. The band has shows scheduled for the rest of 2026 and into 2027. Its next scheduled performance is on November 4, 2026, in Denver.

“I don’t know how long,” Quist said regarding his break from touring. “But I’m going to dive head-first into this challenge and be focused on this, and I can’t travel at the moment.”

The tour will continue, he said, just without him onstage. “Beyond that tour, I’m not sure what things will look like,” he added. “We are still trying to figure it out.” But Quist also added that he will continue working in his Austin-based studio.

Quist concluded his update by saying, “I feel healthy and strong … physically good, mentally great, and spiritually I’m in a really good spot.” He added, “And I feel as ready as anybody could possibly be for a challenge like this. I feel up for it and ready for it, and I just ask for your prayers and your good energy and for healing and for my family.”

“This is going to be a really tough year,” he admitted. However, he added, “I feel ready for this and thank you for your support.”

Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns