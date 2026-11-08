Rock Legend Reveals He Wrote a Sequel to the Christmas Classic ‘Elf’ but Never Got Accepted

Everyone has their go-to movies when the holiday season commences. It’s a Wonderful Life, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Home Alone, maybe you throw a slight curveball and go with Die Hard. Another popular Christmas film is the Will Ferrell comedy Elf in 2003, where he learns he’s actually a human instead of one of Santa’s elves.

In an age of constant sequels and remakes, it’s a shocker that no one in Hollywood attempted to reboot it. However, apparently, someone already tried it: David Howell Evans, aka The Edge in U2.

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According to comedian Andy Richter on Obsessed: The Podcast, producer Shauna Robertson received a message from Evans that he wrote a script for Elf 2. Obviously, neither the script nor the film ever came to fruition. However, apparently, the script is completed, and no one has ever seen or read it.

“Somebody reached out to her and said, ‘The Edge from U2 has written a sequel to ‘Elf,’ and he wants to talk to you about it,’” Richter recalled. “It’s the weirdest story, but apparently it was fully written. Somewhere in the world there is an Edge-penned ‘Elf 2’ out there… I would love for that to make the light of day. It never happened. It’s one of those things where she’s like, ‘All right, sure, I’ll meet him.’ Then it just petered out and never happened.”

The Edge Once Channeled His Christmas Spirit for an ‘Elf 2’ Script

Ultimately, Richter and all parties involved in the original Elf found it was for the best that they never made a sequel. “Now that time has passed, the movie has become so special that I think that people, rightfully so, are loath to mess with it because we all can think of movies that have been tarnished by their sequels. And this is so special and so perfect and so beloved… Why risk it?” he said.

As far as The Edge is concerned, he hasn’t addressed any secret Elf 2 script. Moreover, he has never been connected to another film before or since as a writer. Instead, he has maintained his position as lead guitarist, keyboardist, and backing vocalist for U2. He’s recorded all 15 albums with the band as well as one solo effort. Moreover, his legacy largely revolves around his instrumentation, recognized as one of the most prominent and acclaimed guitarists in rock.

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