Rock Legend Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick Auctions Off Massive Guitar Collection for a Good Cause

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen is finally letting go of some of his extensive guitar collection. It includes some of the most unique designs in rock history, for which he is known. In the 1970s, he often wore multiple guitars at once as part of his eccentric, energetic stage presence. It’s what made Cheap Trick one of the most standout rock acts of the 70s and 80s.

No one else did it quite like Rick Nielsen. He sported short hair, a goofy ball cap, hand-knitted sweaters, checkered patterns, and played every guitar imaginable. His stage antics were those of a cartoon character. He never remained in one place, jumping and running around throughout the performance. Fans praised these power pop pioneers, who successfully took their unconventional antics into the mainstream in the late 70s.

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On Monday, September 28, 2026, Rick Nielsen announced that he’s auctioning off his extensive guitar collection. About 300 items are going up for auction, including two valued at more than $200,000. “The Rick Nielsen Collection” goes on sale on October 24 at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at the Historic Municipal Auditorium. Fans can also make a bid online as well.

A Breakdown Of WHAt Will BE uP fOR aUCTION

The highest-valued guitar at the auction is a 1975 stage-played Hamer electric guitar, valued between $200,000 and $300,000. Next to that, a stage-played custom 38-string guitar with five necks (one of Nielsen’s signature designs) is valued at $175,000-$200,000. Additionally, another Hamer guitar, a red-and-black Hamer Californian, is valued at $8,000-$10,000. This guitar has a hole that actually injured Nielsen during the filming of their music video for “Never Had A Lot To Lose”.

In addition to these valuable guitars, Nielsen is also auctioning off cars, some of his signature sweaters and other stage-worn clothes, pages of handwritten lyrics, used amplifiers, a custom checkered John Deere tractor (only Nielsen would own something like this), and a 1988 UK work permit with a YMCA membership card.

All of this is going up for auction for two reasons. One, a portion of the proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Two, he’s doing it for his wife. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Nielsen explained, “Because cars were too expensive, I’ve owned over 2,000 instruments: drums, keyboards, amps. I’m whittling it down to about 600.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer further explained, “I always told people, when I die, my wife will probably sell everything for a dollar, so stick around, but then I lived a bit longer than she thought.”

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