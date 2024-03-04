Black Musicians Are Driving Australia’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival

Rock ‘n’ roll originated in Black America, although Chuck Berry, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Betty Davis probably aren’t the first names that come to mind when thinking about the genre.

For three-quarters of a century, rock music, long coopted by white American musicians, has been reimagined all over the world. But in recent years, we’ve seen a steady resurgence in the rock sound and aesthetic within Black culture. Artists like Willow, Steve Lacy, Rico Nasty, Teezo Touchdown are returning to rock ‘n’ roll and putting a new modern Black twist on it.

Videos by VICE

And it isn’t only American artists reclaiming rock. Several Black Australians are making a name for themselves within the genre and expanding what rock ‘n’ roll can be.

I recently had the privilege of witnessing Sydney’s Xmunashe’s trio perform in Melbourne. I’d heard nothing but amazing things from his last performance and knew I had to experience his music for myself. The 22-year-old has built a following from his public jam sessions that are largely improvised, aloof, deeply personal and unique.

The band set up at one of xmunashe’s shows in Melbourne. Photo: Julie Fenwick for VICE.

The performance was at a secret location in Coburg, a decent tram ride north of the city centre, which made the show feel punk even before the music started. Rugs were laid beneath instruments in the centre of the blank, open space. The three musicians were set up, facing each other, with the crowd circled closely. Anyone who was there was there intentionally, which felt intimate and special.

Sydney artist xmunashe. Photo: Julie Fenwick for VICE.

Xmunashe gives the energy of rock, with the poetry of rap and the musicianship of jazz. Together, the casual melding of all those elements becomes something refreshing and unique – not only within Australia but the world.

Canberra-born Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has been holding down the rock ‘n’ roll sound for several years across two albums. It’s metal, it’s rap, it’s punk, it’s all of those at once. Reminiscent of Death Grips, whose leading man is also Black, Owusu’s freedom of expression is inspiring and pushes the boundaries of what rap or rock can sound like. What’s more punk than that?

Also blending rap with rock and unconventional sounds is Teether, a Black Australian artist based in Melbourne whose music embodies the punk rock spirit with the flow of modern rap and experimental beats of the city’s unique music scene.

And there is Kenyan-born Australian Elsy Wameyo who, similar to Rico Nasty, blends elements of rap, rock and electronic music to create a one-of-a-kind sound that truly sets her apart and recently won her an APRA Professional Development Award in the Hip Hop/Rap/Soul/R&B category.

Melbourne is also the home of Divide and Dissolve, founded by Tsalagi and Black American saxophonist and guitarist Takiaya Reed. The band is self-described as an “instrumental doom metal band” but also features experimental, industrial, jazz and even classical elements. They traverse sounds ranging from soft and melodic to hard and gritty, taking listeners on a sonic journey like no other.

While these artists may have a lot in common, it’s their differences that are the most meaningful.

The music industry likes to put artists into neat little boxes to sell to the masses. You’re either R&B or rap if you’re Black. Or the even more reductionist classification “Urban”. What’s most exciting about this next generation of Black rockers is how they incorporate other types of music into their sounds.

What has set Black music apart historically is that it’s innovative. Building on what has come before to create something new. Music being made today is no exception.

We are finally seeing the fruits of the relatively new, compared to European settlers, African diaspora within Australia. It is one of the youngest Black African communities within Western society whose identity is still being defined. Black Australians blend their native African identities with elements of Australian culture, creating something entirely new and carving out a unique space for themselves within the global music scene. Building on what has come before, they draw inspiration from their surroundings to continue the legacy of Black musical innovation.

Culture is cyclical. Rock started out Black and is again receiving new breath thanks to Black artists around the world and in Australia.

The Black experience is not a monolith and Black music is so much bigger than just hip hop and R&B as the music industry would have you believe. African Australians have a unique musical and cultural perspective that makes their creations truly special.

Crissy Collins is a Melbourne-based DJ and radio host. Follow her on Instagram here.