Rock Music Pioneer Who Co-Founded One of Kurt Cobain’s Favorite Bands Dies at 74

David Fair, co-founder of 80s art-punk band Half Japanese, died on August 29, 2026, at age 74. He formed the band in 1974 with his brother, Jad Fair, who shared the news of David’s passing on social media. Jad also confirmed that David died of cancer.

Jad posted a childhood photo on Facebook of himself and his brother the day after David’s death. According to a report from Rolling Stone, he then emailed the publication to confirm the news. David Fair’s daughter, Harper Fair, publicly confirmed his death with a post on the musician’s Facebook page.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my father, David Fair, passed away on August 29th, 2026,” she posted. “He lived a beautiful life of love, kindness, and creativity.”

David Fair was a pioneer of avant-garde art-punk, forgoing any sort of established rule set and simply doing what sounded good to him. As Half Japanese, he and his brother started out making cassettes in their bedrooms for themselves. Once they gained some attention, they made cassettes for anyone who would listen. But the scrappy, experimental spirit of their music remained even after signing to a few different indie labels.

David Fair Left Half Japanese in the Late 80s, but Returned Sporadically To Contribute

Half Japanese has released 22 studio albums since the first in 1980. The Fair brothers worked as a duo until the early 80s, when they brought in a revolving door of musicians. Half Japanese has seen many lineup changes through the years, with Jad Fair the only consistent member since its inception. David Fair left the band in 1987 to focus on his family, but returned to contribute here and there.

The most stable lineup came in the late 80s, and Half Japanese gained greater attention in the 90s. An opportunity to open for Nirvana on their 1993 tour for In Utero brought them into the spotlight. Kurt Cobain was a fan and was wearing a Half Japanese T-shirt when he died. The 1993 documentary Half Japanese: The Band That Would Be King explored their strange history and popularity.

Half Japanese had a profound influence on the art-rock, proto-punk, and avant-garde worlds. They gained increased attention and a rotation of players, but the group was always a fixture of the untouchable underground scene. Half Japanese wouldn’t be corrupted, bought, or exploited by the mainstream, simply by the nature of their work.

Changing lineups, David Fair’s departure, and a hiatus put Half Japanese on the back burner for a while. Their last album, Hello, came in 2001, released on Alternative Tentacles. Things were quiet until Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum asked them to play the All Tomorrow’s Parties festival in 2012.

After that, Half Japanese was back in the game. In 2017, they signed to Fire Records, releasing seven albums since then. Their most recent was Adventure in 2025.

Photo via Fire Records