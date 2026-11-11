Rock Musician Dies Suddenly at 36 as Band Shares Heartbreaking Statement

Rock musician Patrick Desiato, who played bass for the Philadelphia-based punk band Cheer Up Dusty, has died. He was 36. Desiato’s bandmates shared the news in a heartbreaking statement.

“We are heartbroken to tell our community,” the members of Cheer Up Dusty wrote in a post on their , “our friend, brother, bassist Pat Desiato passed away yesterday, November 9th, 2026, at 4:39 pm.”

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They added, “We will get our words right and make a statement later as we grieve, but wanted our friends and family in the music scene [to] know. Thank you.” No casue of death has been disclosd.

Patrick Desiato, bassist for philly punk band Cheer Up Dusty, has passed away

Later, the band shared a reflecting on Desiato and his contributions to their music. “Pat was a creative mastermind,” they wrote, “His influence on our band is not measurable. He never got the most attention because he didn’t need nor want it. Pat just wanted to be there or be invited and decline.”

The tribute continued: “Pat was our brain, he was our heart, he was every important organ you don’t see when looking at a person, but they need to function. We are so grateful that he played bass on our upcoming releases we have scheduled from now until next year, and we have so many demos, lyrics, and more of his we were given the blessing of using. His material and his name will be present still.”

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Cheer Up Dusty’s memorial went on to read: “Our friend Pat Desiato was not the most extroverted person, but he truly loved when he was noticed. He loved talking to people at shows; he loved a positive comment or a milestone hit. Maybe he didn’t care and just loved us?”

“Don’t ever forget the name Patrick Desiato,” they added. “He defended pop punk; he did it admirably, he did it selflessly, and most of all he did it authentically. He was a soldier, a warrior; He was simply fantastic.

“The word love doesn’t feel strong enough on how we feel about you, Pat, and what this all meant to us. Everything we do going forward will forever be for you,” the message concluded. “Thank you all for your ongoing love, support, prayers, stories, and more.”

Photo by Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images