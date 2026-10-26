Rock Singer Stops Security From Removing Fan, Pulls Her Onstage Instead

Turnstile’s Brendan Yates just keeps finding himself at odds with concert security. This time, the rock singer helped a fan he spotted in the crowd at the band’s massive charity show in Washington, D.C.

According to Lambgoat, while the band played “T.L.C.”—from their Glow On (2021) album—Yates tried to get security guards’ attention. When that didn’t work, Yates reached down and grabbed her hand. He pulled the fan onto the stage, and she remained there for the rest of the song. Check out footage of the incident below.

Videos by VICE

This is far from Yates’ first run-in with concert security. Hell, this isn’t the first time THIS MONTH. Earlier in October, Yates got into a full-on altercation with a security guard at another one of the band’s shows.

Turnstile was playing at The Criterion in Oklahoma City when Yates witnessed a security guard allegedly roughing up a fan. Based on footage of the gig—and comments posted to Reddit—the incident happened while the band was playing “Keep It Moving” from their 2013 project Step 2 Rhythm. A concertgoer headed to the stage, presumably planning to stage dive.

Brendan Yates might be the rock frontman with the most security guard altercations

However, when the individual attempted to jump on the stage, they were pulled to the ground by a large security guard. It’s also alleged that the guard threw punches at the fan. Yates witnessed the incident and paused the set. He then jumped off the stage, confronted the guard, and called for him to be thrown out. “He’s done, he’s done!” Yates yelled.

Once it was resolved, Yates got back on stage and resumed the show. “To the security that’s doing a great job, a great job at what you’re doing—thank you. There are some that didn’t get the assignment,” he said before restarting the set.

“I know that all of you are coming up here and trying to have a good time,” Yates added. “And it’s high energy, and there’s movement. And there’s no need for anyone to be swinging on anyone just coming over the barrier. That security guard cannot be here.”

Finally, Yates offered some kind words to the other security team members and venue staff “Thank you for adjusting and keeping this peaceful,” he said.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images