Rock Star Recalls Horrific Bus Crash After Driver Suffered Medical Emergency Behind the Wheel

An ordinary tour bus drive turned fatal for its driver and nearly killed rockstar Sawyer Hill in the process. In a recent Instagram video, he recalled the exact circumstances that caused the horrific crash to take place.

During a trip from Denver to Salt Lake City, Hill, his band, the crew, and driver David Jackson hit a big bump during their drive. They desperately tried to course-correct on the highway before eventually flipping over into a ditch. In that moment, he thought his life was flashing before his eyes.

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“Oh my God, this is about to happen. I’m about to die,” Sawyer Hill recounted to fans. “Everything starts shaking and metal starts scraping and then crash. I get thrown out of my bunk in complete darkness. The flashlights come on and our lighting guy is just bleeding profusely out of his face. Our merch person, who’s trying to bandage him up, is bleeding out of the back of her head.”

Then, Hill revealed an extremely rough set of bruises along his leg down to his ankle. Even the first responders on the scene admitted that the incident could’ve truly been fatal for the entire crew. “[First responders] told us, ‘You all should be dead. If you have a God you should be thanking Him.’ So, thank God, and I wish we were all still here, but we’re all lucky to be alive,” he added.

Sawyer Hill Details the Horrific Crash That Caused the Death of His Driver

However, not everyone involved in the crash made it out unscathed. The tour bus driver, David Jackson, was the sole casualty, passing away at 50 years old. According to the family on their GoFundMe, an autopsy revealed that he passed away while behind the wheel, causing the bus to swerve across traffic and into the ditch.

Sawyer Hill gave his condolences at the end of the video and thanked fans for donating to the GoFundMe posted by Jackson’s family. Currently, they are at $20,800 of their $24k goal in order to bring him back home.

In a heartbreaking tribute in the caption, the family lamented how sudden the tragedy took place and how they never got the chance to say goodbye. Moreover, they warmly eulogized him as a man who touched everyone he met in the music industry and in the recovery world alike.

“A mother has lost her son. Four children have lost their father. Three grandchildren have lost their grandfather. And so many people have lost someone whose presence in their lives can never truly be replaced,” they wrote.

(Photo by Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic)