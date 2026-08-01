Rock Star Shares Tragic Update After His Father Never Came Back From His Bike Ride

Tragic news struck for rock star Nathan James and his family. Two days ago, his father, Bill McGinley, went for a typical morning bike ride in Louisville, Colorado. However, James’ dad never came back and was missing for two days. Now, in a report from Colorado Hometown Weekly, the 72-year-old was found dead by local authorities on a bike trail. Currently, there’s no word on how McGinley passed away. The last anyone had seen him was at 8:40 am the morning he went missing.

Nathan James himself candidly opened up about losing his father in such a sudden, tragic manner. In a video post on Instagram, he broke the news to his fanbase, candidly talking about how close he was with his father before he died. Additionally, he gave us a crucial reminder to always make sure we express our feelings to those we cherish at all times.

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“He’s no longer with us. RIP to my dad. He was my best friend. I love him. I have been on an emotional rollercoaster like none other than I’ve ever been through,” Nathan James said. “Don’t forget to tell the people you love that you f**k with them and you respect them and you understand them and you are there for them.”

Bill McGinley was formerly a professor at Colorado State University. Some of James’ fans recalled connecting with his dad personally when attending college. “He loved you so much, Nathan! I was a student of his and then colleague for almost 20 years. He talked about you a ton – so proud,” one person commented. “Loved our chats by the xerox machine most of all….we lingered and connected, it was a highlight. Such a real guy who hated BS – loved him.”

Nu-Metal Singer Nathan James Loses His Father After He Was Reported Missing for Two Days

For the uninitiated, James is an independent artist based in Louisville, Colorado, who declared himself “THE KING OF NU NU METAL” on Instagram. He’s best known for records like “Secrets Of The Shadows” and “The Hanged Man”, amassing millions of streams on Spotify.

In his bio, it’s revealed that Nathan James moved out to LA to finally pursue his music career after serving as a photographer first. According to Page Six, he shot photos for some of the biggest artists in pop, rock, and hip-hop. His portfolio included Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Now, as a full-time working musician, his brand of nu-metal draws inspiration from dark rock and emo acts to the more disturbed horrorcore in hip-hop. “Nathan draws inspiration from musicians like Marilyn Manson, Korn, Slipknot, & Eminem,” his bio reads.

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