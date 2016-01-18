Rocket Fired From ‘Islamic State Outposts’ Hits School in Turkey

A rocket fired into Turkey from Islamic State (IS) outposts in Syria hit a school on Monday, Turkish officials and military sources said, killing a school employee and wounding a student.

The rocket was fired into the southeastern Turkish border province of Kilis, military sources operating in the area told Reuters, adding that the army had retaliated “in kind.”

The wounded student was taken into surgery. Two other rockets, also believed to have come from Syria, landed in an empty field next to the school, the governor’s office said.

Footage broadcast on the website of the Hurriyet newspaper showed what appeared to be a body lying by the door of the school in Kilis town, the provincial capital, as shocked women and children were escorted from the building.

Kilis is on the edge of a roughly 60-mile strip of Syrian border territory controlled by IS. Turkish towns in the region have frequently seen artillery fire spill over during Syria’s civil war, about to enter its sixth year.

As well as suffering spillover from the war, NATO member Turkey, part of the US-led coalition against the Sunni radicals, has become an IS target. A suicide bombing last week in Istanbul blamed on the group killed 10 German tourists. Bombings in Ankara and the border town of Suruc last year killed more than 135 people.

Also in southeast Turkey on Monday, Kurdish militants detonated a roadside bomb, killing three police officers in an armored vehicle. A rocket attack also knocked out power in part of the region’s main city, security sources said on Monday.

The mainly Kurdish southeast has been hit by daily violence since a 2013 ceasefire with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) rebels crumbled in July, reviving a 31-year conflict that has killed 40,000 people.

The Turkish government has been carrying out massive security operations in about 20 southeastern towns with NGOs and local media documenting more than 150 civilian deaths between July and mid-December last year and the displacement of more than 200,000 people.

