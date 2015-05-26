Rockets Fans are the WORST at Tic-Tac-Toe

Rockets fans Reed and Blake really screwed the pooch on this one. Either one of them had an opportunity to win the seemingly unwinnable game of Tic-Tac-Toe and both men managed to play prevent defense into a tie.

The setup of the game appears to be that you cannot place your marker on the board until you make a layup, at which point you scamper back to center court and drop either an X or a Toyota logo because brands are taking over the world one child’s game at a time. We can give them a little bit of a break because, for one, they are running around a basketball court while also playing a game of strategy and, for another, they are playing on a giant board that doesn’t offer the same perspective as scribbling it out on a piece of paper.

Still, Blake, homes. You had two opportunities to drop the hammer and instead decided to just…not do that, and inexplicably played defense. All you had to do at any time was place your marker in the middle slot of the right column that Reed left wide open for you all game and you would have won. And Reed-o, you could have set a nice little trap with your third move that would have been unblockable. Instead of going bottom middle, if you went middle left, boom, two ways to win. And don’t worry about setting up Blake, there was no way Blake was putting a piece in that middle right slot. He would have blocked the lower left and you could have beaten him in a spot that shouldn’t have existed for, like, three moves.

The groans from the hosts and the crowd make it even better. The one host even mutters an incredulous “no!” at one point. But, hey, the Rockets won at least.

[Reddit]