Rockets Use Rare Ass Pass to Inbound Ball

In the waning minutes of the first half against the Phoenix Suns, Rockets forward Josh Smith took an elbow to the face from Devin Booker as he drove through the paint. Smith doubled over and grabbed his face as Phoenix retrieved the ball and scored on what turned out to be a five-on-four possession. Houston guard Andrew Goudelock was looking to quickly inbound the ball, but his options were limited because most of the Rockets had already gone up court. The still doubled-over Smith was the only guy left, so Goudelock had to improvise. With Smith’s backside staring him in the face, Goudelock sent a gentle bounce pass into his ass, earning a decent chuckle from the crowd.

The Rockets called timeout shortly after; Smith got checked out during the break and was fine to return. Goudelock played just a tick under five minutes, tallying three points on 3-for-4 foul shooting, and one ass pass.

Videos by VICE

h/t Alex Kennedy