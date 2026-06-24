Rockstar Faces Backlash Over GTA 6’s No-Disc “Physical” Edition

Those who have been wanting to pick up a physical copy of the biggest video game release of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6, might be disappointed to find a code in the box instead of a disc.

GTa 6 physical edition will be a code in a box

Screenshot: Rockstar games

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been an extremely long one, and over the years there have been many stories of major AAA games getting leaked ahead of release due to physical copies falling into the wrong hands early or accidentally being shipped before they were supposed to. Recently, rumors emerged that Rockstar Games was planning to delay the physical release of GTA 6 into 2027 for this very reason. However, such rumors had been debunked by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

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Rockstar just recently came out with a lot of important details about Grand Theft Auto 6‘s price, its release rollout, and it even shared a ton of stunning new images from the game showcasing all that this new version of Vice City has to offer. The game’s price is already controversial, at $80, with an Ultimate Edition priced at $100. Preorders are set to go live tomorrow, on June 25, and Rockstar also confirmed that GTA 6 will be single player at launch, meaning online fans will have to wait a bit longer to wreak havoc in Vice City with friends.

Gamers aren’t happy about GTA 6’s discless physical edition

screenshot: Rockstar games

In a Take-Two blog post containing all of Grand Theft Auto 6‘s freshly revealed preorder and pricing information, Rockstar shared a specific detail about the game’s “physical edition” that has many gamers quite upset. There won’t be a disc in the box but a card with a code on it that instead gives owners access to the digital version of the game.

Fans of GTA and gamers everywhere have been waiting a very long 13 years for the release of GTA 6. Many have expressed that having the game roll out without a true physical disc version feels like a slap in the face, and gamers have already begun voicing their frustration with Rockstar and Take-Two online in places like X and over the idea of being sold an empty box for what’s anticipated to be the biggest entertainment release of all time.

screenshot: rockstar games

Back in the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era, part of the magic of a GTA release was getting the big, double-sided world map in the box. Even the Red Dead Redemption games had them included. With Rockstar’s discless “physical” version of GTA 6, there are now serious doubts a map will be included this time around, but even if one is, it likely won’t be able to make up for the lack of a real disc in the box for many fans.

Today was supposed to be a big and exciting day for GTA 6 as it revealed its preorder rollout and shared gorgeous new screenshots, but this code-in-the-box controversy seems to be leaving a sour taste in many gamers’ mouths. Whether Rockstar reverses its decision and offers real physical discs on November 19 will remain to be seen. Perhaps Rockstar is holding onto them until 2027 to avoid the potential for any leaks before release day.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to Xbox and PlayStation on November 19.