Rockstar Games Has No Plans for GTA 6 Physical Disc Version, Says Report

A new report claims Rockstar Games has no plans to make a GTA 6 physical disc version. According to insiders, rumors that Grand Theft Auto VI discs would be available months after launch were false. If true, GTA 6 is going digital only.

Why GTA 6 Physical Discs May Never Be Released

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

When GTA 6 pre-orders went live, many fans were angry when it was revealed that the “physical edition” of the game would have no disc in the box. Players were then given hope when a Rockstar Games customer support email seemed to imply that a disc version would be available months after launch. However, a new report claims this is not actually the case, and GTA 6 is going digital only.

Videos by VICE

In a disappointing update, The Hollywood Reporter has reportedly confirmed that Rockstar Games will not be making a GTA 6 physical disc version of the game. More importantly, the outlet claims that Rockstar never had any plans to print Grand Theft Auto VI game discs months after launch, or potentially ever, debunking previous rumors.

“A source with knowledge of the plans told THR at this point in time, there are no plans for Grand Theft Auto VI discs to be printed — not at launch, and not months after.” THR then goes on to explain that players misinterpreted the wording of the Rockstar Games customer support email, and it was actually referencing the physical edition, which only has a code in the box.

What a Digital-Only GTA 6 Means for Players

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GameStop

If all of this is true, it means that GTA 6 is going digital only. Perhaps this shouldn’t be too surprising, given that digital game sales now make up the vast majority of revenue for platforms such as PS5 and Xbox Series X. For example, according to several financial reports published earlier this year, it’s estimated that 76% to 80% of all PS5 game sales in 2025 were digital.

Although it should be pointed out that the total figure seems to be a bit all over the place depending on the tracking data. Regardless, it’s still a pretty big deal that Rockstar Games is reportedly choosing to skip physical media altogether for GTA 6. It could have significant ramifications for the industry, as other major AAA studios might follow suit.

The Hollywood Reporter calls this latest update a “car crash for physical media,” which seems like a pretty spot-on description of the situation, if I’m being honest. It also means that GTA 6 will not have trade-ins or second-hand used copies at retailers such as GameStop. If I had to guess, GTA 5 has probably generated a lot of revenue in used copies since it was released in 2013.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

I think the bigger issue, though, is Rockstar Games selling players a physical game box without a disc inside. At this point, who is the release even for anymore? Well, according to this latest report, physical game collectors might have to keep waiting, as it appears Rockstar Games will not be printing GTA 6 physical discs for the foreseeable future.