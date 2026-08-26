Rockstar Games Responds to GTA 6 Leaks and Apologizes to Players

Rockstar Games has officially responded to the recent GTA 6 leaks and apologized to players. According to the developer, seeing unfinished Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay surface online has been “heartbreaking” for the team.

Rockstar Games Responds to GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Over the past week, several GTA 6 gameplay videos have leaked and surfaced online. While Rockstar Games initially remained silent about the situation, the studio has now released a statement directly addressing the leaker and the footage that continues to be posted early online.

Videos by VICE

According to Rockstar, the team is heartbroken that players have had to see the first Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay through leaks. “Having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time.”

Rockstar Games also apologized to players for how long it has taken to finish GTA 6 and release official gameplay. However, the developer also confirmed that the game is almost finished. “We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has — from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar then acknowledged that the intended experience they wanted fans to have with the game may now be impacted by spoilers from the leaks. However, the studio asked players to wait a little longer so they can experience GTA 6 for themselves when it launches on November 19.

New GTA 6 Extended Look Is Coming Tomorrow

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Alongside its response to the leaks, Rockstar Games confirmed that an extended look at GTA 6 will still be released tomorrow (August 27) on Netflix. While the studio did not reveal exactly what the presentation will include, it sounds like players will finally get gameplay and a closer look at the much-anticipated title.

“We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations.”

GTA 6 Won’t Be Delayed Again Because of Leaks

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, Rockstar Games reaffirmed that the GTA 6 release date is still November 19, 2026 and will not be delayed as a result of the leaks. It goes without saying, it’s horrible that unfinished GTA 6 footage surfaced before Rockstar was ready to show it.

However, with the game nearly finished and an extended look coming tomorrow, players will not have to wait much longer to see Grand Theft Auto 6 the way Rockstar Games had always intended.