Rockstar Games Responds to GTA 6 Physical Disc Backlash

Rockstar Games has responded to backlash over the GTA 6 physical edition having no disc in the box. The publisher has hinted that a physical version of the game will be released at a later date. A gaming insider also claims that the Grand Theft Auto 6 disc version is coming in December after launch.

Rockstar Games Says GTA 6 Physical Copy Will Be Available Later

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

When GTA 6 pre-order bonuses were revealed recently, excitement for it was quickly overshadowed by controversy surrounding the physical edition. Specifically, players were angry when it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 would have no disc in the box. Well, it now appears Rockstar Games has responded to the backlash, and the answer might not be what many players hoped to hear.

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According to Rockstar Games, a GTA 6 physical disc edition will be available later “months” from now. After GTA 6 pre-orders went live, the publisher sent out a support email to customers who submitted inquiries about game discs. “Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support. Please note that the current pre-order is indeed just for a digital-only update; you will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

It should be pointed out that the Rockstar Games support letter might be auto-generated. Also, the wording in the email is a bit confusing. It’s unclear whether available “during the following months” means after launch, or if they will make a disc version available before the game’s November 19 release date. The email also doesn’t specifically state “disc” in it and instead calls it a “phyical copy”. Regardless, this is the only response from Rockstar Games on the situation as of now.

Insider Claims GTA 6 Physical Disc Edition Will Launch in December 2026

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, Polish outlet PPE.pl also claims that a GTA 6 physical disc version will ship in December 2026. In a recent report, the publication wrote, “GTA 6 is to be sold with a code in the box only around the release, and then we will receive a normal boxed version of the game – with a disc on which we will find data allowing us to run GTA 6 without assigning a key/access to our account on PlayStation or Xbox.”

What makes this intriguing is their source. According to PPE.pl, this information comes from insider Graczdari, who leaked that GTA 6 would not have a physical disc at launch back in March 2026. The leaker was the first to report that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be disc-less. However, at the time, no one believed the insider. Well, they ended up being proven correct after Rockstar Games confirmed this would be the case.

With Rockstar Games now sending out support emails saying the GTA 6 physical edition will be available at a later date, it has some players believing this leak could be true. Then again, I would still take this with a giant grain of salt. While the Polish leaker was accurate about the disc situation, he also has a spotty track record. And finally, support emails like this can sometimes be auto-generated. I would wait for a more clear official statement from Rockstar Games on their website.