Rockstar Gives Out Free Grand Theft Auto 5 Upgrades Ahead of GTA 6 Release

As the entire gaming industry eagerly awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year, Rockstar Games is giving GTA5 owners a surprise summer treat.

Xbox One and PS4 GTA5 Owners Get Free upgrade

Rockstar Games just announced a huge update for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online. Alongside the news surrounding the update, the studio also announced an exciting new perk for gamers who own GTA5 on PS4 or Xbox One.

Videos by VICE

“those who own any PS4 version or the digital Xbox One version of Grand Theft Auto V will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions at no additional cost, and experience the best versions of GTAV and GTA Online ahead of the launch of The Kortz Center Heist.”

GTA5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S feature vast technical improvements, easy migration of your Story Mode and Online progress, and new features including Hao’s Special Works high-performance vehicles and upgrades, Career Progress rewards, and more.

PC gamers will also get to enjoy the upgrades with a free patch. There will also be PC-only features such as ray traced ambient occlusion and global illumination, by upgrading from Legacy to Enhanced for free.

GTA Online fans can also look forward to preparing for the upcoming heist. The new Kortz Center Heist is scheduled to arrive sometime in July.

“Perched on the hills of Pacific Bluffs, the world-famous Kortz Center looms large over the Los Santos cultural scene. Priceless international works of art have adorned its hallways for years, and now the time has come to raid this prestigious gallery’s esteemed collection for personal gain.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 originally released all the way back in September 2013, but given the hype surrounding the upcoming new installment in the franchise, it does seem quite likely that a lot of gamers might want to revisit that classic as they wait for November to arrive.

The fall lineup of releases seem to be giving GTA6 a ton of room and most gamers will be launching in September or early October to avoid any amount of competition from the Rockstar project. Other titles, like Fable, are moving all the way into 2027 to try and ensure they aren’t overshadowed by the GTA6 launch.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is available no on PC and consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.