Rockstar Reveals 35 New GTA 6 Features

Rockstar Games has revealed 35 new GTA 6 features and gameplay details in an interview with IGN. From working vehicle trunks to more unpredictable NPC encounters, the latest details give us a better idea of how Grand Theft Auto VI is expanding on previous games. Here is a breakdown of the biggest reveals, including new robbery mechanics and how Jason and Lucia interact when you aren’t on a mission.

Rockstar Reveals New GTA 6 Gameplay Details

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, LOVE Magazine

One of the most interesting takeaways from Rockstar Game’s latest interview with IGN, is how much attention the studio has given to fleshing out Jason and Lucia’s everyday lives. Your partner can text you to remind you to lock up or let you know they’re heading to bed.

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And if you don’t feel like driving everywhere yourself, you can let the other protagonist take the wheel while you listen to the radio. During chases, you can also handle the shooting from the passenger seat.

However, the new details go well beyond the relationship between the two leads. Rockstar also outlined changes to police encounters, robberies, combat, and the people you’ll meet throughout Leonida. With that said, here are 35 features and details we learned about from the interview:

All 35 New GTA 6 Features and Details

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Character switching can catch Jason in the shower. Switching over to Jason can sometimes reveal him taking a shower while naked.

Switching over to Jason can sometimes reveal him taking a shower while naked. Lucia can meet a lawyer who lives in a dumpster. You can give him pills and come back later for legal advice. You can even climb into the dumpster with him.

You can give him pills and come back later for legal advice. You can even climb into the dumpster with him. Your partner can take over driving. Jason or Lucia can drive while you ride along and listen to the radio. During a chase, you can also shoot from the passenger seat.

Jason or Lucia can drive while you ride along and listen to the radio. During a chase, you can also shoot from the passenger seat. Jason and Lucia can send each other everyday texts. Your partner might message you about locking the house or tell you they’re going to bed.

Your partner might message you about locking the house or tell you they’re going to bed. Safehouses have routines and visitors. Similar to the camps in Red Dead Redemption 2, other characters can stop by while Jason and Lucia go about their own activities.

Similar to the camps in Red Dead Redemption 2, other characters can stop by while Jason and Lucia go about their own activities. You can groom your character at home. Safehouses let you shave or trim hair and facial hair, although changing to a new style still requires a barber or salon.

Safehouses let you shave or trim hair and facial hair, although changing to a new style still requires a barber or salon. Certain shops have exclusive options. Different clothing stores and salons offer items and hairstyles you won’t find at every location.

Different clothing stores and salons offer items and hairstyles you won’t find at every location. Personal vehicles have usable trunks. You can keep extra outfits and weapons in your vehicle’s trunk.

You can keep extra outfits and weapons in your vehicle’s trunk. Taxi journeys can feature passenger conversations. Riding in a taxi can include full conversations with other people traveling with you.

Riding in a taxi can include full conversations with other people traveling with you. There are more radio and TV ads than in any previous GTA game. Examples IGN saw included a depression medication named Angstipan and a Prairie Sandwich containing 30,000 calories.

Examples IGN saw included a depression medication named Angstipan and a Prairie Sandwich containing 30,000 calories. Snapmatic returns with restrictions for the protagonists. Jason and Lucia avoid posting to keep their digital footprint down, but you can still browse posts and follow accounts.

Jason and Lucia avoid posting to keep their digital footprint down, but you can still browse posts and follow accounts. Phones appear physically in the game world. Pulling out your phone brings the camera closer to the device in your character’s hand instead of displaying a separate phone overlay.

Pulling out your phone brings the camera closer to the device in your character’s hand instead of displaying a separate phone overlay. You can study wildlife. Animals can be examined and recorded on a checklist, similar to the system in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Animals can be examined and recorded on a checklist, similar to the system in Red Dead Redemption 2. Dogs have friendly and unfriendly interaction options. You can choose to pet a dog or scold it.

You can choose to pet a dog or scold it. NPCs have more varied builds. Characters come in a broader range of heights and body shapes, with animations adapting to their proportions.

Characters come in a broader range of heights and body shapes, with animations adapting to their proportions. NPCs can react to being watched or followed. Listening in on a conversation or trailing someone for too long can lead to a confrontation, an attack, or the person trying to escape.

Listening in on a conversation or trailing someone for too long can lead to a confrontation, an attack, or the person trying to escape. Armed civilians can initiate violence. Some people carry weapons and can start trouble themselves.

Some people carry weapons and can start trouble themselves. Overheard conversations can lead to activities. Ambient dialogue can set off events and give you something new to do.

Ambient dialogue can set off events and give you something new to do. Your partner can suggest spontaneous detours. Jason or Lucia might point out a nearby job or activity while you’re already traveling somewhere else.

Jason or Lucia might point out a nearby job or activity while you’re already traveling somewhere else. Wanted stars indicate whether police know your appearance. Stars display as hollow outlines when officers don’t know what you look like.

Stars display as hollow outlines when officers don’t know what you look like. An arrested protagonist still gets busted if their partner escapes. If one character gets away while the other is caught, the arrested protagonist receives the traditional Busted screen and respawns.

If one character gets away while the other is caught, the arrested protagonist receives the traditional Busted screen and respawns. Drawing a weapon can end a confrontation. Aiming at someone can be enough to make them run away without you having to fire.

Aiming at someone can be enough to make them run away without you having to fire. You can target limbs or disarm enemies. Shooting an enemy’s arms or legs can incapacitate them, while hitting their weapon can knock it out of their hands.

Shooting an enemy’s arms or legs can incapacitate them, while hitting their weapon can knock it out of their hands. Combat can trigger cinematic slow-motion kills. Certain kills can produce effects similar to those seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Certain kills can produce effects similar to those seen in Red Dead Redemption 2. Robberies make you weigh speed against the payout. Blasting a safe open gets you inside faster but risks damaging its contents. Taking time to find the combination can preserve more of the loot.

Blasting a safe open gets you inside faster but risks damaging its contents. Taking time to find the combination can preserve more of the loot. Police can wait outside robbery locations. Officers can surround a store or bank, while some buildings offer another exit you can use to escape.

Officers can surround a store or bank, while some buildings offer another exit you can use to escape. Vehicle fences can help you find cars to steal. They can supply information such as access codes for police impound lots.

They can supply information such as access codes for police impound lots. Damage reduces a stolen car’s selling price. Keeping a vehicle in good condition matters if you want a better payout when selling it.

Keeping a vehicle in good condition matters if you want a better payout when selling it. Some vehicle trackers punish slow driving. Driving too slowly can cause a tracker to notify police, making you choose between speeding up and ditching the vehicle.

Driving too slowly can cause a tracker to notify police, making you choose between speeding up and ditching the vehicle. Smaller story decisions can have lasting effects. Choices vary in scale, with seemingly minor decisions building toward bigger consequences.

Choices vary in scale, with seemingly minor decisions building toward bigger consequences. The story is designed for repeat playthroughs. Rockstar developed the narrative with players returning for another run in mind.

Rockstar developed the narrative with players returning for another run in mind. Missions support different approaches. Some sequences offer multiple routes or let you choose between driving and handling the shooting.

Some sequences offer multiple routes or let you choose between driving and handling the shooting. Lucia’s ankle monitor matters to the plot. It has a notable story role and is central to how she and Jason come together.

It has a notable story role and is central to how she and Jason come together. Both protagonists have detailed histories. Parts of Jason and Lucia’s backstories are explained directly, while other details are left for players to pick up through hints.

Parts of Jason and Lucia’s backstories are explained directly, while other details are left for players to pick up through hints. Open-world activities and main missions are more closely connected. Rockstar says it has blurred the distinction between the two.

GTA 6 Expands Robberies and NPC Interactions

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

One of the more intriguing GTA 6 features revealed is how people react to what you’re doing. An NPC noticing that you’ve been following them, or confronting you for listening to their conversation, could make even a simple walk through the city unpredictable. The fact that some civilians can start violence themselves adds another wrinkle to those encounters.

The robbery mechanics also sound particularly interesting. Having to decide whether to spend more time opening a safe or risk damaging the money inside gives players another choice to make while police close in. And with officers able to wait outside, finding an alternate exit could become just as important as getting the loot.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Of course, the smaller details stand out too. Being able to store spare clothes in your trunk or let your partner drive might not sound like a massive addition on its own. But alongside the safehouse routines and spontaneous activities, they give us a better idea of how Rockstar is making Jason and Lucia feel like people who actually live in Leonida.

Note: IGN originally did the visited Rockstar Games to demo GTA 6 back in July, 2026. However, they decided to publish the full interview today, which is how some of the new details got revealed.