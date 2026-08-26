Rockstar Reveals New GTA 6 Features Following Major Leaks

Rockstar Games has revealed many new GTA 6 features following the recent gameplay leaks. According to a new interview with DAZED Magazine, Grand Theft Auto VI will feature a more reactive open world, realistic NPCs, character-switching during missions and a dynamic appearance system.

New GTA 6 Gameplay Features Revealed

Screenshot: Dazed Magazine, Rockstar Games

Over the past week, GTA 6 has been rocked with leaks after several gameplay videos surfaced online. While Rockstar Games recently apologized to players for the situation, the studio has now officially revealed new details about the highly anticipated open-world title for the first time in an interview with DAZED Magazine.

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In its conversation with the publication, Rockstar discussed several key Grand Theft Auto 6 features, including more reactive NPCs, an extensive in-game social media platform, and an improved character-switching mechanic. “The goal is to create a world of total immersion, one that reacts more realistically than ever before. The result is a game where relationships, choices and consequences become as central to the experience as high-speed chases.

For your convenience, here is a breakdown of every new GTA 6 feature revealed in the interview:

GTA 6 feature or detail What was revealed Reactive open world Vice City will be more “grounded and reactive,” with NPCs responding realistically to the player’s actions. Carrying a rifle in public, for example, will draw a reaction from citizens. Jason and Lucia Jason Duval is an ex-military member who gets involved in drug running, while Lucia Caminos is a fighter recently released from prison. Character switching Players can seamlessly switch between Jason and Lucia during certain missions, including while driving or using weapons from the passenger seat. Romance system GTA 6 is designed as a “Bonnie and Clyde-type narrative,” with Jason and Lucia’s romantic relationship playing an important role in the story. Player choice Jason and Lucia have complex identities, but players will still have room to shape both protagonists through story decisions. Social media Working in-game social media feeds will play an important role in the story, world and Rockstar’s satire of modern America. Real Dimez Players can follow the Vice City music duo’s rise to fame through viral posts on the game’s social media platforms. Weight system Eating will affect Jason and Lucia’s weight, while exercising will visibly tone their bodies and build muscle. Dynamic appearances Sleep deprivation, multi-day partying binges and constantly fleeing from the police will affect how Jason and Lucia look. Relationship mechanics Rockstar teased deep relationship mechanics and visual feedback systems tied to the protagonists and the world around them. Detailed NPCs GTA 6 will feature Rockstar’s most detailed and varied NPC population yet. Florida Man encounters Players can expect to encounter Rockstar’s satirical versions of “Florida Man” throughout Leonida. Boobie Ike’s empire Vice City legend Boobie Ike operates a private empire that includes the Jack of Hearts strip club and a music studio managed by Dre’Quan Priest. In-game fashion Rockstar worked with Miami stylist Jillian Carr to create a fashion ecosystem reflecting taste, lifestyle, wealth and individuality. Vice City research Rockstar teams have visited Miami and its surrounding areas throughout the past decade, with a dedicated research team embedded in the city. Real-world interviews Developers met with former criminals, law enforcement officers, club promoters and gun dealers to make Vice City more authentic. Vice City murals More than 50 real street artists helped create the murals found in Vice City’s Stockyard district. Realistic driving Real-life race car drivers collaborated with the Rockstar veterans responsible for the game’s vehicle handling. Development began in 2013 Rockstar has been working on GTA 6 in some capacity since shortly after GTA 5 launched.

Jason and Lucia’s Appearances Will Change

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Perhaps one of the most interesting GTA 6 features is its dynamic appearance system. Similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, how players treat Jason and Lucia will reportedly affect their appearance. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas also featured a weight system back in 2004, although the one in GTA 6 sounds much more in-depth.

Eating too much food will cause the protagonists to gain weight, while exercising will increase their muscles and how thin their body is. However, their physical condition won’t be the only thing reflected in their appearance.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Not sleeping, spending extended periods fleeing from the police and frequently going out partying will also change how Jason and Lucia look. It isn’t clear how dramatic these visual changes will be, but the system should make both characters feel more connected to the player’s actions.

GTA 6 Development Reportedly Began in 2013

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The DAZED Magazine feature also confirms that work on GTA 6 began in 2013, shortly after the release of Grand Theft Auto V. “It’s been 13 years since Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V, one of the most acclaimed – and controversial – video games of all time. And it’s been roughly the same amount of time since work began on its sequel, Grand Theft Auto VI.”

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean GTA 6 entered full production in 2013. Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, so the sequel likely spent several years in early development before becoming the studio’s primary project.

Regardless, these newly revealed features demonstrate the incredible level of detail Rockstar is attempting to achieve with Grand Theft Auto VI. From reactive NPCs and changing character appearances to murals created by real artists, Vice City is shaping up to be the studio’s most ambitious open world yet.