Rockstar Working ‘Close’ With Remedy on Max Payne 1+2 Remakes

Remedy Entertainment recently announced that it is collaborating with Rockstar Games, as revealed in a new investor report. The Grand Theft Auto developer is reportedly working on a new Max Payne collaboration project.

Rockstar Games Is Working on a Max Payne Remake

In an investor report dated August 12, Remedy Entertainment provided an update on Control 2, as well as sales data for their recent games. However, the Swedish studio surprised fans when it also revealed that it is collaborating with Rockstar Games on a new project.

According to Remedy, the GTA studio is specifically working on a Max Payne 1 + 2 remake.

“The Max Payne 1 & 2 remake project continues its progress and remains in full production. In the second quarter, the team built on steady momentum from earlier in the year. Collaboration with Rockstar Games remains close and productive, ensuring alignment as the project advances toward its next major phase.”

It’s unclear how much work Rockstar Games is actually doing on the Max Payne remake. Outside of describing it as “close and productive,” Remedy Entertainment didn’t specify which elements of the project Rockstar is actually developing.

However, considering that Rockstar Games made Max Payne 3 in 2012, anything is possible. Although it should be pointed out that Rockstar was also the publisher for Max Payne 1 + 2, so it might not be as deep as some are expecting.

Remedy Reveals Why FBC: Firebreak Was a Sales Flop on Steam

In other news, Remedy Entertainment also revealed that FBC: Firebreak underperformed their expectations for PC by a pretty wide margin. Interestingly, the Alan Wake studio was pretty open about why they felt the game bombed on the Valve platform. In the investor update, they stated that the game had “onboarding issues,” which led to negative reviews.

“On Steam, which was planned as the primary consumer sales channel on PC, the launch underperformed. The game’s initial onboarding experience and mission structure resulted in high early player drop-offs and an influx of negative reviews. As players spent more time in the game and we released updates improving the game, sentiment in reviews turned more positive.”

Interestingly, Remedy also seemed let down by the game’s overall player numbers on Xbox and PS5 as well. “Commercially, we were unsatisfied with the launch-phase consumer sales of FBC: Firebreak. Thus far, FBC: Firebreak’s commercial performance has largely been driven by the Xbox and PlayStation subscription service agreements.”

Although the studio did also point out that the multiplayer was always planned to “evolve over time,” they also announced major updates coming that should help improve the game’s overall experience.