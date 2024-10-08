Duterte Runs for Mayor Again, Vows to Continue Brutal Drug War

Rodrigo Duterte has his sights set on office once again as the former Philippines president filed papers to run for mayor in Davao, the largest city on the island of Mindanao. He’s running alongside his son Sebastian, who is currently the mayor and will be his running mate for vice mayor. His daughter is the Philippines’s current vice president. If he wins, it will be Rodrigo Duterte’s second stint as mayor, a post he held for seven terms over two decades before becoming president.

During his presidential inauguration, Duterte said, “‘If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself.” His single, six-year term was marked by a controversial and brutal war on drugs that garnered both strong domestic support and international condemnation. His presidency ended in 2022 amid a formal investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into alleged crimes against humanity.

Activists burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte near the US Embassy in Manila in 2018. (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Under Duterte, the ICC alleges that Davao City police “regularly falsified evidence to justify the unlawful killings.” The killings primarily targeted people suspected of being involved in the illegal drug trade in the Philippines, including alleged drug users, small-time dealers, and likely many who were mistakenly identified or falsely accused. The government admits to 8,000 killed, though some activists think the true death toll was closer to 30,000.

Duterte has said his intention is to continue his hardline approach against drugs if elected. The election will take place in May 2025.