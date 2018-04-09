Roger Ballen’s Terrifying Photos Conjure Visions of the Apocalypse

This story appears in VICE magazine’s Dystopia and Utopia Issue. Click HERE to subscribe.
Roger Ballen’s images are meticulously crafted nightmares. Over his decades-long career, he’s created a visual language all his own, often documenting subjects on the outskirts of society in South Africa. (A recent retrospective even made his last name an adjective, labeling his work “Ballenesque.” In short, he’s always had dystopic leanings, and we knew, for this issue, we had to reach out to see if he had anything to contribute. Below are brand-new and unseen examples from his archive that he edited for our theme.