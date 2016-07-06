Roger Federer Comes Back to Beat Marin Cilic to Advance to Wimbledon Semis

For the 100th time in his career, Roger Federer came back to win a match after being down two sets. This time, Federer came back to beat Marin Cilic to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals. Facing two match points against the ninth-seed Cilic in the fourth set, the third-seeded Federer forced a tiebreak on the strength of two straight aces (and a miss hit from Cilic). Federer then faced match point again in the tiebreaker and came back to win that to force a fifth set, which he won 6–3.

Here’s the end of the fourth set:

With the win, Federer tied Jimmy Connors for most wins at Wimbledon with 84. It is also the 40th time he will play in a Major semifinal. He advances to play Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals. With world No. 1 Novak Djokovic out of the competition, Federer is looking at his best chance at winning his 18th career major and first since 2012 at Wimbledon.