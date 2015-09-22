Roger Federer Fan Who Woke from 11-Year Coma Shocked Fed Is Still Good

In December 2004, Spaniard Jesus Aparicio was out celebrating his 18th birthday with friends when he got seriously injured in a car accident and went in a coma. At the time, Aparicio was a huge Roger Federer fan. He was even putting money aside to try to get tickets for Wimbledon the following year, when 23-year-old Federer would beat Andy Roddick to win his third straight Wimbledon title. We know the rest with Federer—he went on to become a living legend—Aparicio, not so much.

Last month, after almost 11 years in a coma, he woke up. After taking some to gather his wits, Aparicio’s thoughts went to Federer. He was just a little bit shocked when he found out what the Swiss great had been up to in the past decade.

“It came like a flash to my mind and I asked about Roger,” Aparicio told Tennisworld USA after speaking to his parents about all he had missed. “I thought he had retired. “When I knew that, at 34 years, he is still playing and is No. 2 in the world, I thought they were kidding me. When I heard that he reached 17 Slam titles, I put my hands on my face. “I knew Federer was very good, but I never thought he could win all he has won.”

Aparicio woke up in time to catch Federer play some unknown dude named Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open Final. He was pleasantly surprised by how well Federer played and noted, “Djokovic is good.”

