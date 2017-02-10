Roger Goodell Reportedly Upset About Matt Patricia’s Clown Shirt. Sad!

In the afterglow of their remarkable comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots have not been subtle about their feelings toward NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. And it seems as if it’s finally getting to him.

Tom Brady was seen hoisting the Lombardi Trophy during the victory parade in Boston in front of a T-shirt that said “Roger That” and depicted the 2016 championship ring on his middle finger. (“Roger that” is in reference to a commercial Brady filmed in September that also takes a dig at Goodell.) Danny Amendola wore a Fire Goodell hat during the parade as well. Robert Kraft called this Super Bowl win “the sweetest.” And, of course, there was defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, deplaning in a shirt that shows Goodell wearing a red clown nose.

Videos by VICE

When the wordplay is biting, if nonsensical. © Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jason La Confora, Goodell was particularly upset by Patricia’s shirt, and several NFL executives are reportedly “seething”—seething!—about New England’s behavior in general.

“The T-shirt really bothered him,” according to one ownership source who had been in contact with big wigs at the league office. “The fact that Kraft didn’t stop him from wearing that ticked some people off, but did they really think he’s going to protect Goodell after all of this?”



It is a testament to how reviled Roger Goodell is that the Patriots have so openly spit in his face and they still come off as a bunch of incorrigible scamps.

[CBS]