Roger Stone allegedly quoted “The Godfather” while threatening a witness

Roger Stone attempted to intimidate a witness scheduled to testify before Congress by referencing “The Godfather: Part II,” according to a federal indictment released before Stone was arrested Friday morning.

The indictment said that Stone, on multiple occasions, told “Person 2” (who is reportedly radio host Randy Credico) to “do a Frank Pentangeli” before the House Intelligence Committee. It’s a reference to a character in “The Godfather: Part II” whom mafia boss Michael Corleone intimidates into lying before Congress and later pressures into killing himself.

Videos by VICE

“On multiple occasions, including on or about December 1, 2017, STONE told Person 2 that Person 2 should do a ‘Frank Pentangeli’ before HPSCI in order to avoid contradicting STONE’s testimony,” the indictment said.

The indictment said that Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, had told Congress that he and Credico had not exchanged texts or emails even though they had numerous times during the 2016 presidential campaign and election. The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Credico, and Stone attempted to tamper with the witness to avoid contradicting his own testimony, the indictment said.

“Stonewall it. Plead the fifth. Anything to save the plan’ … Richard Nixon,” Stone allegedly texted Credico on Nov. 19, 2017.

He also threatened to take Credico’s therapy dog, and he warned the radio host that he should prepare to die.

“A stoolie. You backstab your friends–run your mouth my lawyers are dying Rip

you to shreds,” Stone texted, per the indictment.

“I am so ready. Let’s get it on. Prepare to die [expletive].”

The indictment contains one count of obstructing an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. Stone has been released on $250,000 bail, and his travel is limited to New York, Virginia, and Florida.

Cover: Roger Stone straightening his tie. (Photo: Greg Purpura/VICE News)