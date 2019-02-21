Roger Stone gets full gag order after posting image of judge with gun crosshairs by her head

The federal judge overseeing Roger Stone’s case has barred him from publicly talking about the case, after he posted an image on Instagram earlier this week that appeared to show gun crosshairs by her head.

That means the former Trump campaign adviser cannot post on social media, talk to news publications, or release statements if it has anything to do with his ongoing prosecution in the Mueller probe. Previously, Stone had been under a partial gag order that only somewhat limited his speech.

Videos by VICE

“Defendant may not speak publicly about the investigation or the case or anyone participating in the investigation or case, period. You apparently need clear boundaries, so here they are,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thursday, according to reporters at the D.C. courthouse.

“This is not baseball. There will not be a third chance.”

Stone apologized profusely for the Instagram post, which he has since deleted.

“I have acute financial stress,” Stone, 66, reportedly said. “My consulting business has dried up. I have exhausted my savings. I have been treated for the emotional stress. This is just a stupid lapse of judgement.”

“Thank you, but the apology rings quite hollow,” Jackson responded.

If Stone violates the new gag order, he would have his bond revoked and be detained ahead of his trial. Stone had previously vehemently opposed a gag order because he makes money through media appearances. Stone, indicted by Mueller’s team a few weeks ago, has pleaded not guilty to the seven criminal counts against him, including witness tampering, obstruction, and making false statements to Congress.

Cover: Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)