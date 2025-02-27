‘ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER’ Is the Weirdest Game I’ve Ever Played, and I Love Everything About It (Demo Impressions)

ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER tells you everything you need to know about it before you even start. It’s a game about building a deck, while a light flickers on and off. It uses goofy physics and a demented art style to push the story along. I need to gather 1 million dollars to get freedom. And after playing for roughly 30 minutes, I’ve made about 50 bucks. I can’t wait to waste so much time in this game once it fully releases. It’s such a goofy concept, and while frustrating to play, gave me so much more joy than I could have imagined.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER’S Most Literal Take On the Genre Is Also One of the Most Genuinely Fun Games I’ve Played in a While

I don’t know what David Gil is thinking when he’s making games, but I love him eternally for the work he’s putting in. Between ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER and Goblin USA, he brings something completely different to the field every time he creates a new piece of art. But, ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER isn’t like any of the others you’ve played. It’s a game about building a deck. A rogue light flickers in the distance. And I need to avoid smashing my hand with a hammer, but it happens far more often than I’d like it to. It’s a treat and a half.

As with any good “roguelite,” there are upgrades available in ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER. I can upgrade objects such as HAND, BUG, LIGHT, HAMMER, FREEDOM, and plenty of others along the way. As long as I’m not burning through cash by smashing my hand along the way. And honestly, that’s so much more difficult than one may imagine. Trying to hit PERFECT hits activated something in my brain that I haven’t felt since my Guitar Hero glory days. Haste: Broken Worlds had me feeling the same way, too. The primal urge to hit a nail with a hammer just right is real here.

I can’t say enough about ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER, and it’s one of those games that just needs to be played to be believed. I never thought that this would be the game to get me into the genre properly, but just try it. And when you’re done building your deck, look at it with pride. You’ve earned it.