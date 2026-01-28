Roku Just Updated Its Home Screen With a New Tab. Here’s What You Need to Know.

The Roku Ultra 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K are two of the best TV streaming devices on the market for watching 4K-resolution television shows, movies, and documentaries. The Roku Ultra 4K is even my overall favorite.

Roku has quietly added a subscriptions tab to the home screen, where you can find all of your premium subscriptions. If you pay for Netflix, HBO Max, and The Criterion Channel, for example, you’ll see them all in the tab. You don’t have to move them over manually. The Roku will figure out which ones you pay for (or stop paying for) and move them into and out of the new tab automatically.

A large part of why the Roku is my favorite streaming service overall, beating out Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV, is because of the user interface (UI). It’s slick, and it’s playful. Part of that easy-to-navigate UI comes from how, despite the inclusion of advertisements on the home screen, it remains fairly uncluttered.

Rather than completely overhaul the home screen, it’s merely an additional tab on the left side of the UI. While there have been some grumblings over the subscriptions tab making some feel the UI is getting crowded, I don’t think it changes what I love about the Roku’s UI much at all.

My first thought was that the new tab doesn’t change much, but in testing it out myself today, I found the new tab was pretty spot on with recommendations of shows and movies from across the range of services that I currently subscribe to.

