The Best TV Streaming Box Just Tied Its Lowest-Ever Price

There are several reasons why, after testing all the top 4K-capable TV streaming boxes on the market, I crowned the Roku Ultra 4K the best overall. While the Apple TV 4K gave it a strong run and even outclassed it in speed, the Roku held its own on the performance front for a lot less money.

Now the Roku has only made itself even more of a value. Even though the street price on the Ultra 4K shot up about the time that the US started playing funny with tariffs, this sale price is even lower than the Roku used to be, pre-tariff silliness. It’s tied for its lowest sale price ever, and it’s only been this price for brief periods a couple of times before.

Videos by VICE

using the roku ultra 4k

The Roku Ultra 4K’s user interface when switching channels and navigating menus isn’t as fast as that of the Apple TV 4K, but its processor was powerful enough to stream every 4K film, show, and sports broadcast I could throw at it, even over Wi-Fi without any stuttering or struggling.

There’s a voice control button that lets you speak commands, such as searching for a title, opening a channel, and pause and unpause without any tedious typing. There’s also an automatic, hands-free voice control built into the remote that you can toggle on or off via a switch on the side of the remote.

And let’s talk about that remote. Of all the streaming devices on the market, none make such a good remote as the Roku. The Ultra 4K already comes with the best Roku remote, so you won’t have to upgrade it.

You’ve got a bit of time on this deal, I’d wager. I doubt it’ll vanish before the Cyber Monday sales end. But if you need the best streaming box on the market at an even better price, I’d say you should think about pulling the trigger before December 2nd or so.