The Best Roku Streaming Device Is on Sale for Its Pre-Tariff Price

Back in January when I reviewed the Roku Ultra 4K streaming device (and crowned it best overall in my guide to the best streaming devices), it was reasonably common to find the Ultra 4K on one of those “Hey, look! It’s on sale but not really, because it’s always on sale!” deals.

Its retail price of $100 was just for show. Finding it for “sale” for $80 was normal. If it was higher for some reason, you just had to wait a few days. Then the American tariff hilarity collided with reality at the beginning of April, prices for everything went whiplashing all over the place. Suddenly it was normal to find the Ultra 4K on sale for its full price.

In normal times, I wouldn’t blink twice at the fact that it’s selling for $80 right now. But hey, we’re not living in normal times. We’re basically living in Batman times.

the best price on the best device

“There are a lot of reasons why I declared the Roku Ultra 4K the best overall 4K streaming box,” I wrote in my round-up of the best streaming devices, where it went head to head against the Apple TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

“Over both Wi-Fi and a wired internet connection (via the Ethernet port), the Roku Ultra 4K never stuttered or struggled to play 4K movies and television shows. Everything ran buttery smooth, and at no time did it have to step down to 1080p resolution.”

Roku’s home screen, which is shared across Roku devices, is the easiest and most intuitive to navigate of all streaming devices. The Roku home screen is the most playful, too, with a scrolling cityscape that works in dozens of Easter eggs from classic films and shows.

The Roku Ultra 4K has remained my default streaming device ever since. And while it may not be any cheaper than it was back when I recommended it to all you fine folks, at least it’s not more expensive—as long as it’s on this deal.