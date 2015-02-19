Roll a Fat One for Tinlicker’s Remix of David Douglas’ “Higher”

The elegantly melancholy track “Higher” by the Utrecht-based producer David Douglas is the kind of tune you’d hear glistening its way across the airwaves while you nibblle gold-flaked weed brownies in a high-end marijuana boutique. You’ll find it on Douglas’ latest EP of the same name, released last month on the Berlin label Atomnation. Now, Dutch duo Tinlicker have given the track their own spin, upping the tempo to a dance-worthy pace while adding the teddy bear vocals of CHEATERS frontwoman Lenka. Check out their revamp above.

Tinlicker’s remix of David Douglas’ “Higher” is out February 24 on Atomnation

Videos by VICE

@MichelleLhooq