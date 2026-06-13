Roll20 Adds Character Sheet Feature That Dungeons and Dragons 5.5 Fans Have Been Begging For

In the age of asynchronous and hybrid Dungeons and Dragons gaming sessions, it’s not uncommon for players and DMs to use some type of online-based tool for character sheet management and a virtual tabletop. A new update for one of the most popular VTTs just delivered a feature that fans have been asking for since the 2024 rules dropped.

Print-friendly Dungeons and Dragons Character Sheets Are Live in Roll20

A recent post to the Roll20 blog from Director of Operations Dean Bigbee confirmed that a highly-request feature is now ready for beta testing. According to Bigbee, every post related to Dungeons and Dragons for the last year has resulted in comments begging Roll20 to make the new character sheets print-friendly.

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The new feature is now live and players can access the print button near the top right-side of their character sheets. This feature is available both in VTT and on Roll20 Characters on the new D&D Fifth Edition sheet.

“After a ton of internal testing, we’re opening this up for a brief public beta. There are so many character and data variations that are possible, that as a small team we can’t possibly find them all.”

Bigbee confirmed that the team is confident with the current state of the tool, but that players should thoroughly test it out and report back with any bugs or enhancement requests in the coming weeks.

With the new Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook arriving this month, it is likely that a lot of players are going to want to experiment with creating new characters and DMs may be starting up new horror-themed campaigns to test out the latest content added to the game. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within adds seven new subclasses, four playable species, and a ton of new tools for DMs to craft horror-themed one-shots or campaigns for their players to explore.

Dungeons Masters who run their games through the Roll20 ecosystem may also want to check out the latest update to Dungeon Scrawl. The free mapmaking tool just added 800+ new image assets that can be used when creating digital maps for Dungeons and Dragons (or for any other TTRPG).

Be sure to check back soon for more DM and player tools and other Dungeons and Dragons and TTRPG news and updates.

Roll20’s character creator and VTT are available now in browser. Dungeons and Dragons is available now digitally or physically through local game shops.