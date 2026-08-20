Roll20 Confirms New Dungeons and Dragons Features Rolling Out Soon

Roll20, one of the most popular virtual tabletop options on the market, is preparing to roll out a handful of exciting new features for Dungeons and Dragons players and DMs.

Roll20 is constantly making tweaks and enhancements to its VTT and a new update from the team offers some insight into what the next big patches will focus on. A handful of exciting updates are coming to the tools used to support Dungeons and Dragons fifth edition.

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First off, there are some performance enhancements on the way to launch improvements to initial load times, sheet interactions, and dice rolls. This series of changes should make play go more smoothly for players and DMs.

Phase 2 of the D&D sheet performance updates, planned to release in the coming weeks. This is where we expect the most optimizations you will actually feel while playing.

A new Compendium Service, further out on the roadmap, which will speed up the multiple services connected for game system data.

A data cleanup process to clear unused data stored on individual sheets, plus later work to process rolls without sending the extra data at all.

Additionally, the update offered another look at the D&D Shop Sheet that is currently in alpha access.

“The D&D Shop Sheet lets you quickly generate shops and treasure chests filled with inventory. It’s still in early access, but is about to get its biggest update yet: sheet-to-sheet item transfers! Buy something in the Shop and it lands straight on your character sheet! Pro and Elite subscribers will get access to this a little later this summer. Stay tuned!”

A Light Mode option for D&D Character Sheets is now in the final testing phases. This feature is aiming to officially launch in the next few weeks. Players who prefer the Stylus light mode extension will still be able to utilize that option instead.

Finally, after being in beta testing for most of the summer, the “Print to PDF” feature for D&D character sheets is now finished testing and officially updated to version 1.0. This feature allows players to build their character in Roll20 and then easily print it for in person gaming sessions.

Roll20 is always adding new features and gathering feedback about additional enhancements, so players should be sure to keep an eye out for additional updates and teasers in the near future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Roll20 and Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops or digitally through Roll20, D&D Beyond, and other similar online services.