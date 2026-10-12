Roll20 Launches New Tool for More TTRPG Character Personalization

TTRPG players and game masters can use the new Token Maker on Roll20 to customize the look of any character or enemy that is being used during their games on the platform.

Roll20 Token Maker Is Live Now

Roll20 is one of the most popular virtual tabletops available and players have access to a ton of unique features in the platform. In addition to all the usual tools, Roll20 recently also added a brand-new Token Maker that will allow players and game masters to freely customize their tokens to bring more personality to each session.

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The new Roll20 Token Maker is available now and users can find it in the nav bar under Tools. This is a fast, free token builder that helps you make amazing tokens immediately, without having to frantically search google for a blurry jpg that doesn’t do you, or the artists, justice.

“It comes loaded with a few hundred pieces from some of our incredible artists, and lets you upload any additional art you’d like. You can always purchase art on the Roll20 marketplace, or wherever you like to source from, download it, and upload it to this new tool! Pick a base portrait, add a frame, add pop-out or effects, resize, and export. It even supports webm animations!”

Token Maker’s default library is built from the work of talented Roll20 Marketplace creators, including the following artists:

Mathias B

KevinDnG

Renflowergrapx

SailorCat

Torekdva

Sygdom

Matt M Animations

There’s a ton of art available in the tool at launch and hopefully the library continues to grow in the coming months. It should be very exciting to see what sort of feedback the community provides and how the Roll20 Token Maker continues to grow and evolve after launch.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more TTRPG news and updates.

Roll20 is available now and can be used to run TTRPGs in just about any system.