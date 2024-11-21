‘RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic’ Is Coming to Consoles to Hit Me Right in the Childhood

If I close my eyes and let my mind wander back to those years, I can still hear the main menu music for RollerCoaster Tycoon. The cheerful hoots and hollers of happy customers riding a particularly twisty rollercoaster. I can see those crispy, crunchy graphics. Indeed, those were the times! RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 5, 2024!

“RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is a new RCT experience, remastered in 2017 by franchise creator Chris Sawyer to combine the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series’ history – RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2,” the game’s Steam page states.

“RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic also comes complete with the Toolkit, Wacky Worlds, and Time Twister expansion packs! Create and run amazing parks filled with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon PC Games. Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in. Can you become the next RollerCoaster Tycoon?”

Screenshot: Atari

‘rollercoaster tycoon classic’ is a blast from the past

So, I guess this next part will count as a True Gaming Stories mini-article, eh, Anthony? Full Disclosure: I was a terrible theme park manager. When you see a clip of someone playing any theme park management game and they end up making rides to Hell — or rides that end in the deaths of many innocents? That was me.

At first, I didn’t do it maliciously. Back then, I was just a kid with a single brain cell who didn’t like how much I had to think to make a functional, organized, and appealing amusement park. RCT enabled me to be like Sid from Toy Story — but with digitized people instead of dolls/action figures. I didn’t care about finances, upkeep, or “customer satisfaction.” I only had one love in RollerCoaster Tycoon: Chaos.

…Which explains how I act today, reflecting on it. I have more brain cells (hopefully) to enjoy slower, more deliberate experiences where I can take satisfaction in building something out and managing it. But, the affair with Chaos turned out to be lifelong. In RCT. In The Sims. Basically, in everything I wind up playing. Perhaps it’s time to reopen the ol’ theme park! I’ll call it… “Crabblesnatch.” Yeah, that’s a safe theme park name!