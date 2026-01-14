Rolling Loud 2026 Lineup Announced: Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, NBA Youngboy to Headline

Rolling Loud just dropped the lineup to 2026’s festival in Orlando, and it looks like some of what I assume to be the biggest names in hip-hop are coming to Camping World Stadium. Rolling Loud 2026 will take place on May 8-10.
Esdeekid, Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Pooh Shiesty, Sexxy Red, and many, many more acts are slated to appear at the brand’s only US festival this year. Scroll all the way down to view the full Rolling Loud 2026 lineup.
Videos by VICE
How to Get tickets to ROlling Loud 2026
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Passes to Rolling Loud are available now, with multiple tiers of 3-day passes on offer including GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP+. More information about passes, pricing, accommodations, and more is available at Rolling Loud’s official website.
You can also search for passes on StubHub, where every purchase is 100% guaranteed by StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Rolling loud 2026 full lineup
Rolling Loud 2026
May 8–10, 2026
Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL
All Ages
Friday – May 8
Don Toliver
EsDeeKid
Chief Keef
SahBabii
Nettspend
Xaviersobased
SoFaygo
Luh Tyler
1900Rugrat
Nino Paid
Lazer Dim 700
Hotboii
FimiGuerrero
YT
Sosocamo
Lelo
Chow Lee
Belly Gang Kushington
Yung Fazo
Jorjiana
Lil Wet
Sav4x
El Snappo
Tezzus
Sixbill
K3
Percaso
Fl0r13
Saturday – May 9
Playboi Carti
Destroy Lonely
Fakemink
Pooh Shiesty
Homixide Gang
Nine Vicious
BabyChiefDoit
Skai IsYourGod
Tiacorine
Feng
Molly Santana
Filthy
Big30
Chucky
Raq Baby
Bloodhound Q50
UntilJapan
Karrrahboo
Nino Breeze
Protect
Swapa
Prettifun
B Jacks
ApolloRed1
Rosama
Baby Mel
Hooligan Hefs
Clip
Yume
Kelsi
Sorisa
Sowayv
Champagne937
Sunday – May 10
NBA YoungBoy
Sexyy Red
BossMan Dlow
NoCap
Osamason
Che
PlaqueBoyMax
Loe Shimmy
Skrilla
Hurricane Wisdom
Nemzzz
Skaiwater
Lucy Bedroque
Danny Towers
Ykniece
10Neam
Iffawty
Adamn Killa
Oogie Mane B2B
Ilykimchi
PradaBagsHawty
1300Saint
Diorvsyou
Ohsxnta
Slayr
Jayy Wick
Goldenboy Countup
Trim
Flogo
DC Chris
Thirteen Degrees
Bigwesst
DJ Five Venoms & Trendsetter Sense present The Chosen Journey Set featuring:
Caleb Gordon
1K Phew
Whatuprg
Nathan Davis Jr.
Anike
Kijan Boone
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)