Rolling Loud 2026 Lineup Announced: Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, NBA Youngboy to Headline

Rolling Loud just dropped the lineup to 2026’s festival in Orlando, and it looks like some of what I assume to be the biggest names in hip-hop are coming to Camping World Stadium. Rolling Loud 2026 will take place on May 8-10.

Esdeekid, Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Pooh Shiesty, Sexxy Red, and many, many more acts are slated to appear at the brand’s only US festival this year. Scroll all the way down to view the full Rolling Loud 2026 lineup.

How to Get tickets to ROlling Loud 2026

Passes to Rolling Loud are available now, with multiple tiers of 3-day passes on offer including GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP+. More information about passes, pricing, accommodations, and more is available at Rolling Loud’s official website.

You can also search for passes on StubHub, where every purchase is 100% guaranteed by StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Rolling loud 2026 full lineup

Rolling Loud 2026

May 8–10, 2026

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

All Ages

Friday – May 8

Don Toliver

EsDeeKid

Chief Keef

SahBabii

Nettspend

Xaviersobased

SoFaygo

Luh Tyler

1900Rugrat

Nino Paid

Lazer Dim 700

Hotboii

FimiGuerrero

YT

Sosocamo

Lelo

Chow Lee

Belly Gang Kushington

Yung Fazo

Jorjiana

Lil Wet

Sav4x

El Snappo

Tezzus

Sixbill

K3

Percaso

Fl0r13

Saturday – May 9

Playboi Carti

Destroy Lonely

Fakemink

Pooh Shiesty

Homixide Gang

Nine Vicious

BabyChiefDoit

Skai IsYourGod

Tiacorine

Feng

Molly Santana

Filthy

Big30

Chucky

Raq Baby

Bloodhound Q50

UntilJapan

Karrrahboo

Nino Breeze

Protect

Swapa

Prettifun

B Jacks

ApolloRed1

Rosama

Baby Mel

Hooligan Hefs

Clip

Yume

Kelsi

Sorisa

Sowayv

Champagne937

Sunday – May 10

NBA YoungBoy

Sexyy Red

BossMan Dlow

NoCap

Osamason

Che

PlaqueBoyMax

Loe Shimmy

Skrilla

Hurricane Wisdom

Nemzzz

Skaiwater

Lucy Bedroque

Danny Towers

Ykniece

10Neam

Iffawty

Adamn Killa

Oogie Mane B2B

Ilykimchi

PradaBagsHawty

1300Saint

Diorvsyou

Ohsxnta

Slayr

Jayy Wick

Goldenboy Countup

Trim

Flogo

DC Chris

Thirteen Degrees

Bigwesst

DJ Five Venoms & Trendsetter Sense present The Chosen Journey Set featuring:

Caleb Gordon

1K Phew

Whatuprg

Nathan Davis Jr.

Anike

Kijan Boone