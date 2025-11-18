Rolling Loud Co-Founder Reveals He Sent ‘Max Offer’ to Get Drake on the Bill, but He Still Said No (Again)

Rolling Loud has been the premier festival in hip-hop nowadays. Sure, there are spaces like Coachella, South by Southwest (SXSW), or Lollapalooza. But those spaces aren’t reserved for purely rap. The closest you’ll get is Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw and The Roots Picnic festival. That’s where Rolling Loud came in, creating big hubs for hip-hop fans everywhere. At this point in the game, they’re big enough to have Kanye West on a bill. However, there’s one person who hasn’t bought in yet, regardless of their budget: Drake.

Recently, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif spoke with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks during a livestream. There, he tackled the festival’s big headliners over the years and addressed why they’ve never gotten Drake for one of their big shows. Apparently, this is a constant occurrence, and the Toronto rapper never budges. “I send an offer to Drake every year. We send him our max offer, millions of dollars,” Cherif shares.

Comparatively, Rolling Loud accepts Ye with open arms. Controversy and all, Tariq Cherif is inclined to look out for him and will always have a slot for him on his festivals. “That’s my guy,” he says elsewhere on the stream. “I love Ye. Don’t let anybody tell you different. I love Ye, always. Whenever he wants to come, he’s welcome.”

This love for Ye still stands despite past frustrations with him and the festival. Initially, he was supposed to perform as the 2022 headliner in Miami, Florida. However, he ended up pulling out at the last minute. Then, he finally made amends and performed with Ty Dolla $ign in 2024. Still, they only played cuts from their first Vultures album. We’re yet to see Ye perform a full set for himself on the Rolling Loud stage.

All of this comes ahead of the big hip-hop fest going international again soon. Later this weekend, they’re debuting their first festival in Mumbai, India, with artists like Wiz Khalifa and Don Toliver toward the top of the bill. For the Rolling Loud founders, it was about expanding the hip-hop community further and acknowledging the burgeoning scene in India.

“The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival to Mumbai felt like the right decision. We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artists they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience. For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop,” Founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif say in a statement. “We can’t wait to experience how India shows up.”