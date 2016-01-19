Roly Porter Shares Second Single from New Album, Plus a Spotify Playlist of Influences

If you Google “Third Law”—the title of UK producer Roly Porter’s forthcoming album (and label debut) for Tri Angle—you’ll get you a few things. The most pressing match however is easily Newton’s third law. “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” it states. Listening to Mr. Porter’s second single from the album, entitled “Known Space,” it’s hard not draw comparisons to this immense dictum.

It’s an ominous, tectonically churning piece of work, suggesting some kind of deep solar exchange in dynamics and tone. If you’re like us and it leaves you wanting to know more about the producer, he’s gone ahead and created a Spotify playlist of his influences for Tri Angle’s new series “Anatomy,” which lets artists “give listeners a sonic insight into the making of an album.” You can hear the playlist in full here, featuring everyone from grime producer Mr. Mitch to gospel blues artist Blind Willie Johnson.

Hear the the new single below, check out Third Law‘s tracklist after the jump, and stream “4101,” the album’s previous single, here.

Tracklist:



4101

In System

Mass

Blind Blackening

High Places

In Flight

Departure Stage

Known Space

