Chew on the Metal Scrapings of Roly Porter’s These Hidden Hands Remix

Since their outset back in 2013, the German duo These Hidden Hands have always had a knack for enlisting remixers that understand their creeping takes on techno structures. They’ve had the likes of Dominick Fernow’s greyscale Vatican Shadow project, the silhouetted dancefloor destroyers in SHXCXCHCXSH, and the Raster-Norton-affiliated Kangding Ray try their hands at magnifying their own darkness over the years. But few have ever been as compelling as a flip of their new single “SZ31X71” by British experimenter Roly Porter, which boldly takes a tact hinted at by past remixers and by the duo’s original track: total obliteration.

“SZ31X71” already had its share of blown out drums and piercing synth sounds, but Porter’s mix goes down like he’s tossed a wrench into the paper shredder, splintering the original and grinning at all the gleeful scraping sounds. Of course, this being the same guy that once slung low-end anarchy as half of the dubstep duo Vex’d, there’s also a fair share of piston-like percussion work, sending industrial shivers through the track’s five-minute runtime. The single’s out today on These Hidden Hands’ own Hidden Hundred label, but you can listen to the Roly Porter mix below right now.

The duo will also release a new full-length called Vicarious Memories on August 8 on Hidden Hundred, and you can watch a trailer for right here too.