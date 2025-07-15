Roman Reigns Returns From Hiatus on ‘WWE Raw’

On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return.

Reigns has been absent from WWE programming for the last few months due to his busy Hollywood schedule. He was recently cast as Akuma in the live-action Street Fighter movie, releasing in 2026. The film boasts an impressively star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa as Blanka, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, and fellow wrestlers Hirooki Goto as E.Honda and Cody Rhodes as Guile. In addition, Reigns stars in Prime Video’s The Pickup, releasing in August. Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eddie Murphy and Eva Longoria also star.

However, reports indicate that Seth Rollins has been working with an injury that might keep him out of the picture for the foreseeable future. So, WWE “broke glass in case of emergency” by bringing Reigns back.

Roman Reigns Returns to WWE Raw

His last appearance was at April’s WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat against Rollins and CM Punk. With Rollins now working as the heel, Reigns is a “tweener” — not quite a babyface but not a heel either. So, when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker cornered Punk and attacked, Reigns evened the odds. Paul Heyman was also looking petrified of Reigns, given his allegiances now lie with his sworn enemy, Rollins.

WWE provided no official update about Rollins’ injury status. Heyman noted on Raw that he has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. As for the reasoning behind the attack on Punk, he won a #1 Contender’s Gauntlet. The red brand’s biggest stars LA Knight, Penta and Jey Uso competed alongside the aforementioned. It remains unclear what Reigns’ intentions with the interference were. It’s well documented that their team-up at Survivor Series was a one-time thing. But now they share a common enemy.

