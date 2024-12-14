Roman Reigns’ Role for ‘WWE Raw’s Netflix Premiere Revealed

Roman Reigns will compete on the WWE Raw Netflix debut.

Reigns hasn’t wrestled on the red brand since 2022 as he was moved to SmackDown. Since then he’s had a stronghold with the rest of The Bloodline. However, as huge of a deal as the Netflix debut is, why wouldn’t Reigns stop by? The OTC issued a challenge to Solo Sikoa via video message on Friday night.

Reigns’ Survivor Series team defeated Sikoa a few weeks back, but he isn’t done. He reflects on all that he has lost at the hands of Sikoa and challenges him to a Tribal Combat match. He even wants the tribes there to spectate. Considering half the men from the brutal Survivor Series main event have injuries, it’ll be interesting to find out what this means.

Roman Reigns Headed to WWE Netflix Premiere

Sikoa and his group aren’t the only ones Reigns has to worry about. A much bigger fish in the form of CM Punk is waiting to strike. The former WWE Champion and original “Paul Heyman Guy” cut some deal with The Wiseman that he’s keen on cashing in. There’s also The Rock who isn’t expected for WrestleMania 41, but he’s also The Rock and works on his own time.

Aside from Reigns, WWE stars John Cena, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes are appearing. Additionally, award-winning rapper Travis Scott penned the Raw theme and will appear.

Expect more match announcements to follow as the show is less than a month away from taking place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. That could happen as soon as tonight given WWE airs the first Saturday Night’s Main Event in 16 years. The event will be simulcast on Peacock and NBC.

WWE Raw premieres on Netflix on January 6th.