Roman Reigns Wins 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble

The road to WrestleMania is becoming clearer. Earlier in the night, Liv Morgan secured her spot on the grandest stage of them all, and Roman Reigns bookended the night by doing the same.

The men’s Rumble was a lot less predictable, and stars from AAA even competed this year. Gunther entered at No. 30 after his win against AJ Styles. He was limping, but he made it to the final two with Reigns. To get there, Gunther eliminated Penta and Randy Orton, while Reigns took out his own blood, Jey Uso, as well as Logan Paul, The Miz, and Jacob Fatu.

Videos by VICE

Reigns last won the Rumble in 2015, going on to have one of the most infamous career moments. He challenged Brock Lesnar for the title but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank. The moment is known as the “Heist of the Century.”

The Rumble was Reigns’ first match of 2026. He last appeared in WarGames where he teamed with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and the Usos. He has been on television since, though, and made it very clear he’s coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Of course, as it stands, Punk holds that belt. While they fought in a triple threat with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, this would mark their first singles match since 2014.

“I didn’t come all the way out here for nothing. You know what I mean? From Miami, this is a long travel day,” Reigns told The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. “So, yeah, I mean, I haven’t been able to pull this off in what, over 10 years now. For the longest, I felt like I was like the gatekeeper, the runner-up guy. You know, they would spam me and try to get that big pop for the babyface or whatever.

But, I don’t know. This feels like me. It feels like me and I think there’s so many different, you know, fingers and different signs pointing to this. I think we’re at a place where our fans ae demanding more. You know what I mean? I set us up. I put us in position, you know, to be fulfilled in the promised land, to be in a position to break records and make ungodly amounts of money. And we’re at that point that our fans are craving that. And they already know it’s a proof of concept with me. They know what they’re getting with me, man.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.