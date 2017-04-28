Ronaldinho Administers Filthy No-Look Assist in Geriatric El Classico

Over the years, Ronaldinho wound his way down a rocky footballing road. The 37-year-old has played for more obscure teams than you can pound shots at a bar—though not as many shots as Ronaldinho can pound. While at Paris Saint-Germain, the legendary party boy apparently threw down so hard that he only made it to one practice a week. And yet was still pretty nasty on the pitch.

Well, things have caught up with old Ronaldinho nowadays—even his futsal his career fizzled out after a spectacular two-day stint with an Indian league—and he’s now rocking what can only be described as a PartyBod. But apparently, whatever toxins he poisoned his body with haven’t yet reached his feet because this cat can still ball.

In a kind of Geriatric El Classico between Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends today—the only kind of game that Ronaldinho can be found playing in these days—Ronaldinho was nearly a quarter-field length away from his former teammate Ludovic Guily, when he had the vision to go for a no-look pass. And it was devastatingly accurate. Guily picked it out of the air and put his arthritis pills to good use by slapping down a beautiful volley for the goal.

Keep doing whatever it is you’re doing, Ronaldinho. Just invite me to the club the next time you’re stateside.