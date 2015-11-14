Ronaldinho Makes Impressive No-Look Assist for a Backheel “Golazo”

What does offsides even mean in a charity game? I mean, come on! They should allow for beauty points to nullify a call. If they had, Ronaldinho’s assist that converted to a backheel golazo would have been worth at least three goals.

In today’s UNICEF Match For Children put on by David Beckham—a charity event to benefit children in dangerous situations— Ronaldinho was partnered with “The Rest of the World” against a Great Britain and Ireland squad, and the man came out to play.



Videos by VICE

Even though the Brazilian superstar—who brought you mind-bending goals like these—is decidedly at the twilight age of 34 and has been playing in the relatively inferior Campeonato Brasileiro Série A since 2012, the man still has a few tricks up his sleeve. Check out this nasty no-look pass to the 39-year-old former striker Patrick Kluivert, who scored off of a cheeky backheel.

Ok, so Kluivert has obviously been out of the game for a while (7 years), and was heinously offsides—and Great Britain and Ireland won 3-1 over the Rest of the World. But imagine what it could have been like if they just let the (old) boys play. Imagine.