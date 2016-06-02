Ronaldinho Will Star in Latest Installment of Jean Claude Van Damme “Kickboxer” Franchise

Ronaldinho, Mr. Elastico himself, landed a gig in the latest iteration of the Kickboxer franchise, Kickboxer: Retaliation. The film is the second of a trilogy reboot of the classic 1989 film, Kickboxer. Van Damme himself appeared in the first chapter, Kickboxer: Vengeance in 2016, but he won’t be in this one. Fear not, though, alongside Ronaldinho is a whole host of semi-actors including Mike Tyson, The Mountain from Game of Thrones, UFC fighter Paige VanZant, and Alain Moussi as the main character.

Retaliation centers on a man (Moussi) brought forcibly back to Thailand to fend for his life against a new formidable foe, a fighter named Mongkut (portrayed by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, best known for playing Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain, on Game of Thrones).

Ronaldinho will play Ronaldo, an imprisoned expert martial arts kicker who shows Moussi how to refine his deadly kick.

Honestly, I would probably watch this movie hungover on a Saturday morning. Just like soccer. But if there’s a dance scene, I’m going to the theater. It could even be Ronaldinho dancing, he’s got some moves.

