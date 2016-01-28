Ronaldo and Trump Partner Up to Purchase Monte Carlo Hotel

Tom Brady isn’t the only handsome-pants super athlete who can’t get enough of The Donald. According to Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has struck a business deal with New York real estate mogul and presidential candidate caricature Donald Trump to purchase a €140 million hotel in Monte Carlo. Que fancy.

Last summer, Ronaldo purchased the apartment that inspired the novel 50 Shades of Grey, which so happens to sit high atop Trump Tower in New York. A fitting location for the millionaire footballing playboy estimated to be worth $230 million.

Apparently that whetted Ronaldo’s appetite for real estate: last month, he partnered with Pestana Hotel Group, cementing a deal to build four hotels worldwide. It’s unclear how much contact there is between Ronaldo and Trump, but given both men’s taste for gold spray paint, it seems like this partnership was inevitable. Let’s just call them The Donaldo. Terrifying.