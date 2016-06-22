Ronaldo Equalizes Twice In Hungary-Portugal Barn Burner Leading to Crazy Group F Finish

This match was absolutely absurd. Hungary kept on trucking along in Euro 2016 and won their group by tying Portugal in the craziest game of the tournament so far. Zoltan Gera opened the scoring in the 19th minute on a sensational goal off a corner kick. Portugal couldn’t clear the ball after two headers and Gera was able to chest the ball down and hit an absolute laser off the half-volley that scorched the turf on its way to the corner of the goal.

Nani equalized for Portugal just before the end of the first half, but then Hungary went back on top early in the second half on the first of two deflected goals from Balázs Dzsudzsák.



Videos by VICE

Then everything went off the rails and it was Ronaldo’s time to (briefly) steady Portugal. With a backheel flick that looked too easy to be real, Ronaldo put Hungary back in its place, ever so briefly.

Then Dzsudzsák had another goal that deflected in to regain the lead and continue the madness.And then Ronaldo struck again, again equalizing Hungary and again spiraling us further into chaos.

It looked like Portugal would finish in second, pitting them against England in the knockout round, until Iceland scored a stoppage time winner to beat Austria and take their place. Now, Iceland will play England, Portugal finished third, opponent TBD.