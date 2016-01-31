Ronaldo Rips Apart Espanyol’s Defense For 18-Yard Golazo

Ronaldo might be a little salty from missing out on this year’s Ballon d’Or. If not, he’s certainly playing like he’s got something to prove.

In today’s match between La Liga sides Real Madrid and Espanyol, Ronaldo was the recipient of a benevolent deflection, as he broke for a slight lead on his defender, ball in step. Instead of considering an outright strike, he takes pause, cuts it back, absolutely shames not one but three defenders, and rockets a ball into the back of the net. Golden indeed.